The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has officially released the GATE 2024 answer key and master question papers for various subjects on February 19. Aspirants who appeared for the GATE 2024 exam, held on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, can now access the answer key on the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The Master Question Papers and Keys for various test papers are available for download through the provided link. Notably, candidates have the opportunity to challenge the keys from February 22 to February 25, 2024, as mentioned in a tweet by the GATE 2024 official handle.

Direct link to check GATE 2024 answer key.

How to download GATE answer key 2024

To download the GATE Answer Key 2024, candidates need to follow a straightforward process:

Visit the official website of GATE 2024. Access the GATE 2024 login. Click on the 'GATE Answer Key' link. The question papers and answer keys will then be displayed on the screen. Download the GATE 2024 answer key along with the corresponding question paper in PDF format.

The GATE answer key is a crucial resource for candidates as it provides correct answers to the questions asked in the examination. It serves as a valuable tool for candidates to assess their performance and identify areas for improvement.

Moreover, the GATE result 2024 is scheduled to be declared on March 16, 2024. As a precursor to the answer key release, the response sheets were made available to candidates on February 16.

Candidates are advised to make the most of this opportunity to review the answer key, compare it with their responses, and raise any challenges or discrepancies within the stipulated period. The transparent and accountable process ensures fairness in the evaluation of the GATE 2024 exam, a gateway to numerous postgraduate programs and career opportunities.