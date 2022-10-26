ICAI Postpones CA November Exam 2022, Check Notification & New Date Here

ICAI PQC Exam 2022: The ICAI CA PQC November Exam 2022 has been postponed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. All those candidates who will appear for the Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Exam and International Taxation Assessment Test must take note that the examination will now be conducted on December 14th and 16th, 2022. Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on November 1 and 3, 2022.

ICAI postpones CA November Exam 2022

Important Announcement - Postponement of Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Exam International Taxation Assessment Test scheduled to be held on 1st & 3rd November 2022. The same will now be held on 14th and 16th December 2022.

Here's a direct link to check official notice - Click Here

The official notice has been shared by ICAI on its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, "Important Announcement-Postponement of the Chartered Accountant Post Qualification Course Exam International Taxation Assessment Test scheduled to be held on November 1st and 3rd, 2022. The event will now take place on December 14th and 16th, 2022.Details". Meanwhile, the ICAI CA Exam in Shimla city has also been postponed. The November 12 exam will now be conducted on November 21, 2022.

However, the authorities have made it clear that the schedule of examinations will remain unchanged. In other words, there will be no change in the dates of other examinations, read the notification. It is to be noted that the CA examination in Shimla has also been postponed. November 12, 2022, exam will now be conducted on November 21, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for more information and fresh updates.

