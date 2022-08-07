JEE Advanced 2022 Registration To Begin Today, Here's How To Fill Application Form

JEE Advanced 2022: The registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 will begin on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to get themselves registered from today. The deadline to apply will end on August 11, 2022. In order to get themselves registered, candidates will have to go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the JEE Advanced registration will begin only after the release of Mains result. The Mains result will be released on August 7, 2022. As of now, no official time has been announced. However, with the release of final answer key, result is expected to be out anytime soon.

The question paper will be divided into two sections paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration for each. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will organise from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The application process for the general category candidates is Rs 2,800, SC/ ST/ PWD- Rs 1,400, female candidates- Rs 1,400.

JEE Advanced 2022: Check complete schedule here

Registration will begin on August 7, 2022

Last date to apply is August 11, 2022 till 5 PM

Last date to pay application fees is August 12, 2022 till 5 PM

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be out on August 23, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022.

Response Sheets will be out on September 1, 2022.

Provisional Answer key will be out on September 3, 2022.

Last date to raise objections will be September 4, 2022 till 5 PM

Final answer Keys will be released on September 11, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022 result will be out on September 11, 2022 at 10 AM

