After months and months of endless studying, sleepless nights, and anxiety-filled days, you have finally made it through the JEE Main exam. But the journey to secure a spot in the prestigious IIT is far from over. Now is the time to utilize these months wisely to ensure that you are fully prepared to achieve the next milestone of your academic career.

JEE Advanced exam is a marathon, lasting a gruelling six hours, in which around 2.5 lakh students appear every year. Sitting in front of a computer screen, trying to concentrate in a heated room, and battling negative thoughts and pressure can take a toll on even the most prepared students. To combat these challenges, it is crucial to train both your body and mind for such situations. Anil Ahlawat, CEO of MTG Learning Media has shared some tips to crack JEE Advanced.

Here are some key tips to ensure your spot in IIT:

1. Focus on quality rather than quantity: With a 50%-60% score in JEE Advanced, candidates can easily get an IIT. So, it is better to focus on mastering 70%-80% of the syllabus at an advanced level rather than focusing on completing 100% of the syllabus at a mediocre level. By strategically approaching the paper, even 70% of score will easily get you into a top IIT. So, focus on the quality of your study rather than completing everything.

2. Marking scheme and weightage matters:Hardly anyone focuses on this point after JEE Main and that’s where they are doomed. So, be as precise as possible and understand the weightage of all topics in your JEE Advanced syllabus. Know which topics weigh more and focus more on them.

3. Use learning techniques to save time in the exam: To excel in exams, it is crucial to not only understand the material but also retain it effectively. By incorporating learning techniques like mnemonics and brain mapping, you can enhance your ability to memorize important information such as equations and formulas. With the help of this, you can easily remember important information in the exam without wasting time.

4. Versatility in problem-solving: JEE Advanced exam features a variety of question formats, from integer value to multiple correct options, this requires you to be versatile in your problem-solving approach. Practice extensively and familiarize yourself with different types of questions to excel in complex question formats. Learn techniques to tackle complex problems with thorough step-wise solutions to enhance your problem-solving skills.

5. Improve weaknesses & time management:By solving JEE Advanced previous year papers and taking mock tests, students can familiarize themselves with the exam pattern, question types, and difficulty level. It is important to solve papers in one 6-hour sitting to get accustomed to the pressure and stress of the actual test. This will help you build endurance, and improve your time management skills.

6. Utilize authentic answers from experts: By learning from experienced teachers and authentic books, you can improve your problem-solving skills and gain valuable insights into solving complex questions effectively. It could be your teacher or tutor, do seek their help to know how to arrive at correct answers.

7. Maintain a balanced approach: While preparation is important for exams, it's crucial to maintain a balanced mindset and not overthink it. Being nervous is obvious and natural. Practice relaxation techniques such as meditation and controlled breathing, to stay calm and focused during the exam, which will help avoid silly mistakes. Stay composed under pressure and have faith in your preparation.

The time after JEE Main is critical for JEE Advanced aspirants to further refine their skills and ensure a spot in IIT. By analyzing your performance, working on your weaknesses, staying focused, and taking care of your health, you can maximize your chances of success. Remember, hard work, dedication, and perseverance are key to achieving your goals. Good luck!