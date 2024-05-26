Advertisement

JEE Advanced 2024 kicked off today, May 26th, with the first paper conducted in Computer Based Mode (CBT). Organized by IIT Madras, the exam is the gateway to the prestigious 23 IITs. Here's a quick analysis of the morning session of Paper-1, based on student feedback and insights from FIITJEE. Students provided immediate feedback on the JEE Advanced 2024 exam, indicating an overall difficulty level ranging from moderate to difficult. In terms of individual subjects, Mathematics was perceived to be easy to moderate, Chemistry was considered moderate, and Physics was noted as relatively difficult. Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Noida head has shared the quick analysis of the exam. Read here.

Exam Structure:

Total Marks: 180

180 Duration: 3 hours

3 hours Sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics Questions per Subject: 17

17 Max. Marks per Part: 60

Section Breakdown:

Sec-I & II: Single Correct Option & Multiple Correct Options (Negative marking) Sec-III: Numerical Based (Non-Negative Integer Type) Sec-IV: Match List Type

Immediate Student Reactions:

Overall Difficulty: Moderate to Difficult

Moderate to Difficult Subject-wise Analysis: Mathematics: Easy to Moderate Chemistry: Moderate Physics: Relatively Difficult



Subject-specific Insights:

Chemistry:

Organic Chemistry dominated, with some questions directly from NCERT.

Coverage included Amines, Polymers, Biomolecules, and named reactions.

Inorganic Chemistry had fewer questions but from NCERT.

Physical Chemistry included chapters like Chemical Kinetics, Chemical Equilibrium, Atomic Structure, and Thermodynamics.

Physics:

Emphasized chapters like Kinematics, Rotational Motion, Modern Physics, Optics, and Electrostatics.

Reported as tougher compared to other subjects but balanced.

Mathematics:

Ranged from Easy to Moderate.

Covered Functions, Limits, Definite Integrals, Matrices, Statistics & Probability, among others.

Some questions were lengthy but overall manageable.

Key Highlights:

No reported mistakes as the complete paper is yet to be analyzed.

as the complete paper is yet to be analyzed. Total Questions: 51

51 Same Total Marks as Last Year: 180

180 Computer-Based Format: Enabled options like Clear Response, Mark for Review, Save, and Next.

Enabled options like Clear Response, Mark for Review, Save, and Next. Rough Work: Provided with Scribble Pads during the exam.

With Paper-1 setting the tone, students now prepare for the afternoon session of Paper-2. Stay tuned for more updates and insights as the JEE Advanced 2024 journey unfolds.