JEE Advanced Question Paper 2023 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has released the official question papers of paper 1 and 2 of JEE Advanced 2023. IIT-Guwahati conducted the Joint Entrance Test Advanced on June 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the questions on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT-G will soon release the OMR response sheets of the candidates and the provisional answer key on the official websites. Once released, candidates will be able to tally their responses with the answer key. The answer keys will be uploaded at jeeadv.ac.in.

How to download JEE Advanced 2023 question paper

Visit the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, under 'Important Announcements'tab, click on the link that reads "The question papers of JEE (Advanced) 2023 are available now: Paper-1 and Paper-2'' dated June 5.

A PDF file will open on your screen

Check the questions and download.

JEE Advanced 2023 result on June 18

As per the official data, a total of a total of 1,89,744 candidates enrolled for the JEE Advanced this year. 95% attendance was recorded this year. A total of 1.80 lakh candidates who took the exam will get their results on June 18. The candidates response sheet will be released on June 9. JEE Advanced provisional answer key will be out on June 11.Candidates will be allowed to raise objections from June 11 to 12.