JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon At Jeemain.nic.in, Know How To Check

JEE Main admit card 2022: National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit cards for Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2022 soon. As of now, no specific date for releasing hall tickets has been announced. Since the exam will begin from June 20, admit cards are expected to be released shortly.

The hall tickets will have all the the information regarding examination centre and city. Once released, it can be accessed at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Following the past trends, NTA is expected to release the exam city information first. With exam city, students would be able to make the necessary arrangements to travel. The admit cards are released post release of exam centre information.

JEE Mains 2022: Highlights

The JEE Mains 2022 will bee conducted in two phases in June and July 2022. The JEE Mains first phase will be conducted between June 20 and June 29, 2022. The second session will be conducted between July 21 and July 30, 2022. To be noted that the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9 am and will continue till 12 noon and the second shift will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 6 pm.

JEE Main 2022 Result with rank cards will be released on August 6, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 registration will begin on August 7, 2022. IIT-JEE or JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on August 28, 2022

Here is how to download NTA JEE Main admit card

Go to the official JEE Main 2022 website www.jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, look for the 'JEE Main Admit Card 2022' link

In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required credentials like application number and DOB

Post submitting, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

JEE Mains 2022 To Be Conducted In 25 Foreign Countries

This year the government has decided to increase the number of participating overseas countries for IIT-JEE entrance exam. This year the countries have been increased from 12 to 25. The list of latest countries that are included has been mentioned in the link attached below. This move has opened the opportunity for NRIs and foreign students from these countries to take the IIT-JEE exam. If they pass the exam, they can enroll in the top technical institutions in India. List of countries added can be checked here.