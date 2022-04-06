JEE Main 2022 Dates Postponed, Now To Be Held In June And July

In an important official announcement, National Testing Agency on Wednesday said that it is revising the JEE (Main) exam dates for session 1 and 2 that were supposed to be conducted between April 21 and May 4, 2022 and May 24 to May 29, respectively. The exams will now be held in the months of June and July. The JEE Main session 1 exam will be held between June 20 and 29 and the session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to 30. The agency has also opened a correction window for the JEE Main 2022 applications for the aspirants.

JEE Main 2022 application modification dates

Those who registered for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 are now allowed to modify their applications until April 8 latest by 9 pm on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The exams were rescheduled for all the students from CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards. The agency complied with the students’ demands to delay the JEE Main 2022 “due to a conflict with the dates of their respective board exams in 2022,” according to the reports.

JEE Exams dates revised as per students' demands

The students had been voicing their concerns online running a hashtag on Twitter as they appealed to the Education Ministry and NTA to postpone the JEE Main exams to a later date, arguing that it might compromise their results in the board exams. They trended #PostponeJEEMain2022 hashtag and thousands of tweets called for postponing the engineering entrance exams for the IIT-JEE. Several students complained about their CBSE and NTA dates colliding with the JEE Mains.

The National Testing Agency had earlier released a notification on March 14 rescheduling the JEE Mains dates. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) was scheduled to begin on April 16 but then the agency set the dates for April 21, 2022. National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body said that the JEE Main dates were revised following representations received from candidates seeking the change of dates of session 1 as it was clashing with their board exam dates. "In view of the persistent demand from the student community and in their support, National Testing Agency has decided to reschedule the dates of JEE (Main) – 2022 Session 1," the NTA notification had read.

JEE Main 2022: Check changes made by NTA this year