Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for Session 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024. Candidates can now access the updated link to review the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 final answer key at either jeemain.nta.ac.in or ntaresults.nic.in. As the anticipation for the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 result builds up, candidates are advised to stay tuned for further updates.

Direct link to check JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024

Advertisement

To check the Session 2 JEE Main 2024 result, candidates will need their login details, including the application number and password. The result will be presented in PDF format, containing crucial information such as the total NTA score and JEE Main 2024 percentile. Additionally, alongside the release of the NTA JEE Main Session 2 result, the authorities will also provide the final answer key for reference.

How to check the JEE Main 2024 result:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Log in to the candidate portal using your login credentials, such as the admission. Look for the “JEE Main result” link and click on it. The result and scorecard will then be displayed on the screen. Download and save the scorecard for future reference and use.

Candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the official website for any further announcements or updates regarding the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 result.

Advertisement