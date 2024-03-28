×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 City Intimation Slip Out, Direct Link and Steps To Download Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for JEE Main 2024 Session 2. Here's direct link to download.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for JEE Main 2024 Session 2, providing crucial details for candidates appearing in the upcoming exam. This comprehensive guide not only informs you about how to download the intimation slip but also offers insights into the exam dates, important instructions, and other pertinent details.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Out

Downloading the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Intimation Slip:

  • Candidates can access their intimation slip by visiting the official website of JEE Main and logging in using their application number and password.
  • The slip contains essential details such as the exam city, date, and personal information of the candidate.
  • Direct link is provided for easy downloading of the intimation slip.

Direct link to download JEE Main session 2 exam city intimation slip. 

How to Download JEE Main Session 2 exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link scrolling on the top

Advertisement

A login page will open

Log in using your application number and date of birth 

Advertisement

Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout. 

Advertisement

Exam Dates and Schedule:

  • JEE Main 2024 Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15, 2024.
  • A brief comparison with Session 1 exam dates offers context for candidates.

Importance of JEE Main 2024:

  • JEE Main is a crucial examination for admission to prestigious institutes offering BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses such as NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.
  • Details about the question paper pattern, including the number of questions and types, are highlighted.

Detailed Information on Intimation Slip:

  • The intimation slip includes vital personal information such as the candidate's name, father's name, gender, and date of birth.
  • It also specifies the medium of the question paper, category, and any accommodations for persons with disabilities.

As the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 approaches, it is imperative for candidates to stay informed about exam details and procedures. By downloading the intimation slip and understanding the exam schedule, candidates can better prepare for the examination. This guide aims to provide comprehensive assistance to JEE Main aspirants, ensuring a smoother and more informed examination experience.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kenan Thompson Extends Support To Fellow Nickelodeon Stars

Kenan extends support

2 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei declines over 1%

3 minutes ago
Moderna Blackstone Life Sciences partnership

Moderna bags $750 million

6 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

6 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

10 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya on Maphaka

17 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

19 minutes ago
Kulvinder Kaur Gill; Elon Musk

Doctor Faces Legal Battle

23 minutes ago
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

27 minutes ago
Summer Closet Clean Out

Summer Closet Clean Out

27 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Why Is Anupama Upset?

29 minutes ago
ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

29 minutes ago
Dingaleshwar seer

Lingayat Seers' Revolt

33 minutes ago
WATCH: Alligator breaks through a metal fence with ease

Gator Tears Through Fence

36 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

38 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

39 minutes ago
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Eva On Motherhood

an hour ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

TN TRB Recruitment

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News14 hours ago

  3. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. 'He messed with wrong guy': Hardik Pandya again receives huge boos

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo