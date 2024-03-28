Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slips for JEE Main 2024 Session 2, providing crucial details for candidates appearing in the upcoming exam. This comprehensive guide not only informs you about how to download the intimation slip but also offers insights into the exam dates, important instructions, and other pertinent details.

JEE Main Session 2 Exam City Intimation Slip Out

Downloading the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Intimation Slip:

Candidates can access their intimation slip by visiting the official website of JEE Main and logging in using their application number and password.

The slip contains essential details such as the exam city, date, and personal information of the candidate.

Direct link is provided for easy downloading of the intimation slip.

Direct link to download JEE Main session 2 exam city intimation slip.

How to Download JEE Main Session 2 exam city intimation slip

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the city intimation slip link scrolling on the top

A login page will open

Log in using your application number and date of birth

Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout.

Exam Dates and Schedule:

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 is scheduled to take place from April 4 to 15, 2024.

A brief comparison with Session 1 exam dates offers context for candidates.

Importance of JEE Main 2024:

JEE Main is a crucial examination for admission to prestigious institutes offering BTech, BArch, and BPlanning courses such as NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

Details about the question paper pattern, including the number of questions and types, are highlighted.

Detailed Information on Intimation Slip:

The intimation slip includes vital personal information such as the candidate's name, father's name, gender, and date of birth.

It also specifies the medium of the question paper, category, and any accommodations for persons with disabilities.

As the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 approaches, it is imperative for candidates to stay informed about exam details and procedures. By downloading the intimation slip and understanding the exam schedule, candidates can better prepare for the examination. This guide aims to provide comprehensive assistance to JEE Main aspirants, ensuring a smoother and more informed examination experience.