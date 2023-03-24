JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card 2023, Exam City Intimation Slip To Be Released By This Date

The JEE Main 2023 exam city slip for the JEE Main Session 2 examination will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. As per speculations, JEE Main April session exam city intimation slip will be released by April 1. Moreover, the JEE Main session 2 admit card 2023 is expected to be released by April 2. NTA will conduct the JEE Main second session exam on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12.

JEE Main exam city intimation slip and admit card release dates

Candidates must note that NTA released the exam city intimation for the January session exam on January 19 and the exam was scheduled to begin on January 24 which is 5 days before the exam. JEE Main admit card for the January exam was released on January 20. Similarly, it is expected that NTA will release the exam city intimation slip by April 1 and admit card by April 2. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

How to download JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam city intimation slip?

Step 1: To download the examination city intimation slip, candidates are required to visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 Advance City Intimation."

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

All those candidates who are preparing for the examination will be able to download the exam city intimation slip by visiting the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main exam city intimation slip, candidates are required to use their application number and date of birth. The exam will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.