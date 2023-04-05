JEE Mains 2023: Expert Tips To Crack JEE Main With Positive Affirmations And Confidence

JEE Mains 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination for candidates seeking admission to engineering courses in participating colleges and universities will begin tomorrow, April 6. JEE Main Session 2 exams will be taken by around 9.4 lakh candidates. The exam will be held in different Centres located in approximately 330 Cities throughout the country including 15 Cities Outside India. NTA has already released the JEE Main admit cards for candidates who will appear on April 6. Admit cards for other dates will be released soon.

Candidates who will appear for the JEE Mains exam should follow the tips shared by JEE expert Ramesh Batlish, Noida Head of FIITJEE.

Tips for the JEE Main-Final Exam Day & a Day before

• Think positively and don’t discuss about your preparation as this may indirectly make you nervous even if you are well prepared.

• Don’t talk anything about JEE (Main) with others.

• One day before JEE Main, do not study anything new.

• Stay calm, and confident and trust yourself.

• Brush up important formulae in all three subjects.

• Say to yourself- “I am excited about JEE Main and I can crack it easily”.

• Relax or indulge in meditation a day before the actual exam to give your best on the exam day.

• Don’t ask your friend how much they have studied. It will create unnecessary pressure.

• Have a sound sleep for at least 6-7 hours.

• Prepare yourself to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts.

• Ensure to carry your JEE Main 2023 Hall Ticket and follow the instructions as per the hall ticket. Avoid borrowing anything inside the examination hall.

So, work hard, stay determined and set out to conquer your target goal with full confidence & zeal. All the best!