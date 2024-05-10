Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) has announced the exam dates for the JEECUP 2024, shaping the academic landscape for the upcoming year 2024-25. Scheduled to span from June 13 to June 20, the UP Polytechnic entrance exam will take place across various examination centers, offering aspiring students a gateway to a spectrum of educational opportunities.

Students aspiring to partake in this significant examination must adhere to the timeline set by the council. Eligible candidates are required to complete the submission of their JEECUP application forms by today, which can be accomplished conveniently at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Advertisement

In a recent development, the council has opened the JEECUP correction window. This window, operational from May 11 to 12, empowers candidates to rectify any errors or discrepancies in their previously submitted application forms, ensuring a smooth and accurate application process.

The JEECUP Polytechnic exam serves as the gateway to admission in both government and private polytechnic institutions across the state. This comprehensive examination, spanning a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes, will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, catering to the linguistic diversity of the student body.

Advertisement

With regards to the marking scheme, candidates must tread cautiously. Each correct answer will accrue 4 marks, while every incorrect response will incur a penalty of 1 mark, necessitating a strategic approach towards answering the questions.

In terms of application fees, General and OBC category candidates are required to remit Rs 300, whereas SC, ST, and other reserved category applicants must deposit Rs 200, thus ensuring equitable access to all segments of society.

Advertisement

As the countdown to the JEECUP 2024 commences, aspiring polytechnic students are urged to seize this opportunity and embark on their educational journey with diligence and determination.