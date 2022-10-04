KCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Check Important Dates

KCET 2022 Counselling: The schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counseling 2022, has been released. All those people who want to check the counselling schedule for 2022 are required to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. According to the schedule, the First Round will begin on October 7, 2022. Only those candidates who sat for the KCET 2022 Exam and qualified will be eligible for the counselling.

The KCET 2022 Counseling Document Verification would start on October 7, 2022, and end on October 8, 2022. The candidates can download the list by visiting the official website for reference. The verification slip for document verification will be available starting October 7, 2022, and can be downloaded until October 10, 2022.

KCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Verification of documents Oct 7, 2022 to Oct 8, 2022 Downloading of verification slip Oct 7, 2022 to Oct 10, 2022 Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure Oct 7, 2022 at 2 pm Option Entry Oct 7, 2022 at 6 pm to Oct 11, 2022 up to 4 pm Mock Allotment Result October 13, 2022 after 2 pm Provision to change options Oct 13, 6 pm to Oct 15, 4 pm Publication of Real Seat Allotment Result October 17, 2022 Exercise of Choices Oct 18, 2022 at 6 pm to Oct 20, 2022 till 4 pm Payment of fees and admission order Choice 1 Oct 19, 2022 at 11 am to Oct 21, 2022 up to 4 pm Last date of reporting for Choice 1 candidates October 22, 2022

Candidates must take note that the provisional mock allotment list will be released by the authorities on October 13, 2022, after 2 pm, and the final allotment result will be declared on October 17, 2022. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Unsplash/Representative