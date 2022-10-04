KCET 2022 Counselling Schedule Released; Check Important Dates

Quick links:
KCET 2022 Counselling: The schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counseling 2022, has been released. All those people who want to check the counselling schedule for 2022 are required to visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. According to the schedule, the First Round will begin on October 7, 2022. Only those candidates who sat for the KCET 2022 Exam and qualified will be eligible for the counselling.
The KCET 2022 Counseling Document Verification would start on October 7, 2022, and end on October 8, 2022. The candidates can download the list by visiting the official website for reference. The verification slip for document verification will be available starting October 7, 2022, and can be downloaded until October 10, 2022.
Candidates must take note that the provisional mock allotment list will be released by the authorities on October 13, 2022, after 2 pm, and the final allotment result will be declared on October 17, 2022. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.