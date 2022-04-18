KCET 2022: KEA To Begin Registrations Today At 11 Am, Check Details Here

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority also known KEA is all set to release the KCET 2022 application forms on Monday at 11 am. Karnataka UGCET 2022 registrations will be done in online mode and interested candidates will have to get themselves registered on the official website. List of official websites on which registration will be done has been mentioned below.

KCET 2022: Websites to check

Kea.kar.nic.in Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Check the list of important dates here

The registration will begin on April 18, 2022

The deadline to register has not been announced yet. However, it will go on for almost a month

KCET 2022 exam dates are June 16, 17, and 18, 2022

Candidates should know that the trial link for KCET/UGCET registrations has been taken down by KEA. The link was activated only for 3 days. Interested candidates can apply by following the steps mentioned below.

Karnataka CET 2022: Follow these steps to complete the registration process

Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority – kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads, 'UGCET 2022 application link activated.' (To be noted that the direct link will be activated after 11 am)

Step 3: Post clicking on the link, the registration link will appear where candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate the login credentials

Step 4: Use the credentials to log in and fill in the details in the application form being displayed on screen

Step 5: Candidates should upload the required documents and pay the application fees and click on submit.

Step 6: Post submitting, candidates should download the confirmation page

Step 7: They are advised to take its printout for future reference

KCET 2022 information bulletin will also be released with the UGCET application forms. Candidates are advised to keep a check here for the direct link for Karnataka CET. For more details, one can go to any of the official websites mentioned above.