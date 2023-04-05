Last Updated:

KCET 2023 Registration Window Closing Today, Apply Now At Cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2023 registration window will close today, April 5. Candidates can register for Karnataka CET online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
KCET 2023

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA will close the online registration window for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 today, April 5. The application process started on March 2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for KCET 2023 online through the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee is April 7.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will organise KCET 2023 on May 20 and 21. KCET is conducted annually for candidates seeking admission to professional courses in universities in Karnataka. Kannada Language paper will be conducted on May 22. The exam for professional courses will be conducted in two shifts from 10: 30 am to 11: 50 am and from 2: 30 pm to 5: 50 pm.

How to apply for KCET 2023

  • Visit the official website at KCET- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads “UGCET-2023 Online Application 02-03-2023”
  • Register yourself by providing the correct details as asked
  • Login and proceed to fill up the application form 
  • Upload the required documents and images properly
  • Submit the form and take its printout for future reference.
  • Direct link to register for KCET 2023

About KCET 2023

KCET is conducted every year to provide admission to first-year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses.

