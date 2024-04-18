Advertisement

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is set to commence the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 starting today, April 18. Aspirants gearing up for this crucial entrance examination can now access their KCET 2024 admit cards via the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Read on to know the full details about KCET 2024.

KCET 2024 Dress Code

While the Karnataka Examination Authority doesn't explicitly outline a specific dress code for the KCET examination, candidates are encouraged to steer clear of attire featuring large buttons, dangling earrings, or shoes with thick soles. Additionally, it's imperative for applicants to refrain from bringing any prohibited items into the KCET exam center. Candidates found with items such as calculators, watches, wallets, or any other restricted items will be denied entry to the KCET 2024 examination hall.

KCET 2024 Exam Schedule:

The KCET 2024 examination schedule has been meticulously arranged to ensure a smooth process for all participants. Here's a breakdown of the exam dates and subjects:

April 18, 2024:

Biology: 10:30 am to 11:50 am

Mathematics: 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm

April 19, 2024:

Physics: 10:30 am to 11:50 am

Chemistry: 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm

Subject-wise Requirements:

It's imperative for candidates to take note of the subject requirements based on their chosen courses:

Engineering Courses (PCM): Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Farm Science Courses (PCMB): Biology along with PCM.

Biology along with PCM. Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (PCB): Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Pharmacy Courses: Flexibility to opt for either PCM or PCB exams.

Exam Guidelines:

To ensure a seamless examination process, candidates are urged to adhere to the following guidelines:

Early Arrival: Reach the exam hall at least 25 minutes prior to the scheduled exam time. Restricted Items: Refrain from carrying any prohibited items to the KCET 2024 exam center. Adherence to Instructions: Strictly follow all exam day instructions as provided in the KCET hall ticket. Duration: Remain in the exam hall until the conclusion of the examination; early departure is not permitted.