The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the release date and time for the KCET 2024 admit card. Candidates can download their KCET admit card 2024 starting from April 5 at 11:00 AM onwards on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download the KCET exam admit card 2024, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth. The admit card will contain essential details such as candidates' information, exam centre, exam date, and exam day guidelines. The KCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 18 & 19, 2024.

How to download KCET Hall Ticket 2024

To download the KCET Admit Card 2024, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of KCET or KEA.

2. Look for the link or notification related to the KCET 2024 admit card.

3. Enter your login credentials (KCET application number and first four characters of your name).

4. Review all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.

5. Download the admit card and save it on your device.

6. Take multiple printouts of the admit card for future reference.

7. Gather the necessary documents required to be carried to the KCET examination centre.

8. Follow any additional instructions mentioned on the official website or the admit card itself.

The KCET 2024 admit card will contain details such as the exam venue, exam date and time, KCET registration details, candidates’ name, photo, and signature, paper for which appearing, and exam day guidelines. It is essential for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination centre along with the necessary documents.