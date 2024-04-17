Updated April 17th, 2024 at 12:40 IST
KEAM 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 19
The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has extended the registration window for KEAM 2024 until April 19.
The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has extended the registration window for KEAM 2024 until April 19. Aspiring candidates can now submit their applications for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024 through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Key Highlights:
- Registration Extension: Deadline stretched to April 19, 2024.
- Admit Card Release: Expected from May 20, 2024.
- Exam Dates: June 1 to 9, 2024.
- Result Declaration: On or before June 20, 2024.
Application Process: Candidates must possess a valid email ID and mobile number for the registration process.
Exam Fees: Refer to the table below for KEAM 2024 registration fees:
|Courses
|General
|SC
|ST
|Engineering/BPharm only
|Rs 875
|Rs 375
|Nil
|Architecture/Medical & Allied only
|Rs 625
|Rs 250
|Nil
|Both (Engineering/BPharm and Architecture/Medical & Allied)
|Rs 1125
|Rs 500
|Nil
Exam Schedule: KEAM 2024 exam will be held from June 1 to 9, 2024, across various centres in Kerala. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates must carry their KEAM admit card 2024 and a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.
About KEAM: KEAM is a gateway for admission to various courses including Engineering, Architecture, Ayurveda, MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, and more.
Published April 17th, 2024 at 12:25 IST