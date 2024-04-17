Advertisement

The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has extended the registration window for KEAM 2024 until April 19. Aspiring candidates can now submit their applications for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024 through the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

Key Highlights:

Registration Extension: Deadline stretched to April 19, 2024.

Deadline stretched to April 19, 2024. Admit Card Release: Expected from May 20, 2024.

Expected from May 20, 2024. Exam Dates: June 1 to 9, 2024.

June 1 to 9, 2024. Result Declaration: On or before June 20, 2024.

Application Process: Candidates must possess a valid email ID and mobile number for the registration process.

Exam Fees: Refer to the table below for KEAM 2024 registration fees:

Courses General SC ST Engineering/BPharm only Rs 875 Rs 375 Nil Architecture/Medical & Allied only Rs 625 Rs 250 Nil Both (Engineering/BPharm and Architecture/Medical & Allied) Rs 1125 Rs 500 Nil

Exam Schedule: KEAM 2024 exam will be held from June 1 to 9, 2024, across various centres in Kerala. The exam will be conducted in two shifts: first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates must carry their KEAM admit card 2024 and a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre.

About KEAM: KEAM is a gateway for admission to various courses including Engineering, Architecture, Ayurveda, MBBS, BDS, Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, and more.