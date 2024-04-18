Advertisement

The Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala, is set to kickstart the registration process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) April 2024 on April 17, 2024. Aspiring candidates keen on applying for the examination can access the direct registration link on the official website of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET 2024 Details

Registration Dates: The registration window for KTET April 2024 will remain open from April 17 to April 26, 2024. Admit Card Availability: Applicants can download their admit cards starting from June 3, 2024. Examination Dates: The KTET April 2024 examination is scheduled to take place on June 22 and 23, 2024, in two shifts each day. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, followed by the second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Application Process: To apply for the examination, candidates need to visit the official KTET website, click on the KTET April 2024 link on the homepage, fill in the registration details, and submit the application fee. The application fee is Rs. 500/- for each category, while SC/ST and differently-abled candidates are required to pay ₹250/-. Online Submission: Applications must be submitted online, and there is no requirement to send the application printout or copies of certificates to the examination hall.

Check notice here. For detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official KTET website.