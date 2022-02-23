Last Updated:

KVPY 2022 Exam To Be Conducted On May 22, Check Other Important Dates Here

KVPY 2022 exam date has been announced. As per official notice it will be conducted on May 22, 2022. Here is all you need to know about it.

KVPY 2022

Image: Shutterstock


KVPY 2022: The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2022. The exam date has been announced by authorities on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Earlier it was scheduled to be held last year, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A revised date was announced later i.e. January 9, 2022 but it was postponed too.  

To be noted that the KVPY exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) every year. It aims to provide fellowships to eligible candidates. Candidates should know that the admissions to IISc and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is also done through the KVPY exam.

KVPY exam 2022 stream details

  1. SA stream: Students who have passed class 10 exams or are enrolled in class 11
  2. SX stream: Students enrolled in Class 12.
  3. SB stream: Students who have passed Class 12 or are enrolled in an undergraduate programme in Basic Sciences.

The exam time has not been announced. Follwoing the past trends, the SA stream exam is usually conducted in the morning session, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. SX/ SB exam is conducted from 2 to 5 pm. Admit cards are expected to be out atleast 3 week before the exam. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

KVPY 2022 admit card : Here is how to download

  • Step 1 - Registered candiadtes should go to the official website - kvpy.iisc.ernet.in.
  • Step 2- On the homepage, click on the ‘Download KVPY – 2021 Admit Card’ link
  • Step 3- Candiadtes will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter KVPY User ID and password in ‘Candidate Login’.
  • Step 4- Candiadtes should select the ‘Admit Card’ tab and click on the respective icon to download the admit card
First Published:
