KVPY 2022 Exam To Be Conducted On May 22, Check Other Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
KVPY 2022: The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam is scheduled to be held on May 22, 2022. The exam date has been announced by authorities on the official website kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. Earlier it was scheduled to be held last year, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A revised date was announced later i.e. January 9, 2022 but it was postponed too.
To be noted that the KVPY exam is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) every year. It aims to provide fellowships to eligible candidates. Candidates should know that the admissions to IISc and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) is also done through the KVPY exam.
The exam time has not been announced. Follwoing the past trends, the SA stream exam is usually conducted in the morning session, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. SX/ SB exam is conducted from 2 to 5 pm. Admit cards are expected to be out atleast 3 week before the exam. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.