The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has initiated the registration process for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India May 2024 examination. Eligible candidates are urged to complete the LSAT India 2024 registration form for the May session via the official website, lsatindia.in.

In the latest developments, the LSAT India January 2024 results have been released, with a direct link provided for easy access. Additionally, candidates can now access four free LSAT India mock tests along with answers, ensuring comprehensive preparation.

Scheduled from May 16 to 19, the LSAC will administer the LSAT India 2024 exam in multiple slots for the May session. Interested candidates must submit their applications for the LSAT India May 2024 session by May 2.

Applicants are required to remit an application fee of Rs 3,999 to register for the LSAT India May 2024 examination. Notably, the LSAT India exam is conducted twice a year, with the first session held on January 21 and 22, and the scorecard released on February 7, 2024.

The LSAC conducts the LSAT India entrance exam for aspirants seeking admission to various law programs, including 5-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB), 3-year LLB, and Master of Laws (LLM) programs offered by over 18 esteemed law schools across the country. A comprehensive list of the 18 law schools accepting LSAT India scores is provided below:

1. Jindal Global Law School

2. BITS Law School

3. BML Munjal University

4. VIT School of Law

5. Alliance University

6. Asian Law College, Noida

7. Chanakya University

8. CMR University

9. GD Goenka University

10. IILM University

11. ISBR Law College

12. Lloyd Law College

13. Manipal University, Jaipur

14. Presidency University

15. RV University

16. School of Law and Constitutional Studies, Shobhit Institute of Engineering and Technology, Meerut

17. University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES)

18. Vinayaka Mission's Law School

The LSAT India 2024 examination will consist of four sections, comprising a total of 92 questions. Candidates will have 35 minutes for each section and a total of 2 hours 20 minutes to complete the exam. Furthermore, candidates will receive a scaled score between 420 and 480, along with a percentile rank. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses, and credit is only awarded for correct answers. The distribution of questions across sections is as follows:

- Analytical reasoning: 23 questions

- Logical reasoning 1: 22 questions

- Logical reasoning 2: 23 questions

- Reading comprehension: 24 questions

This initiative aims to provide aspiring law students with a fair and standardized assessment platform, facilitating their journey towards pursuing legal education in renowned institutions across India.