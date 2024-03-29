Advertisement

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell has once again revised the examination dates for engineering, 5-year LLB, nursing, and other programs. The MHT CET 2024 examination for the physics, chemistry, and mathematics (PCM) group is now scheduled to take place from May 2 to 17. Notably, there will be no examination on May 5, as it coincides with the National Eligibility Entrance Test scheduled for that day.

This marks the second occasion where the CET cell has modified the MH CET 2024 dates, previously, owing to the Lok Sabha general elections. Recently, a fresh timetable was released for various courses, postponing both PCB and PCM exams initially slated for April 16 to 30. However, the examination cell later confirmed that MHT CET would not be conducted on May 5 and assured candidates that revised exam dates would be communicated shortly.

Advertisement

According to the updated schedule, the MAH 5-year LLB CET 2024 will be held on May 18 instead of May 17, while the MH Nursing CET 2024, initially set for May 18, will now take place on May 24 and 25.

In addition to these adjustments, the CET cell has also disclosed that answer keys, question papers, and response sheets for MAH BEd CET 2024 and MAH 3-year LLB CET 2024 will be released on April 1. Candidates will have until April 3 to submit any grievances they may have.

Advertisement

Revised exam dates for Maharashtra CET 2024:

- MHT CET 2024:

- PCB Group: April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30

- PCM Group: May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17

Advertisement

- MAH- AAC CET: May 12

- MAH-BA/BSc BEd (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET: May 18

Advertisement

- MAH- LLB 5 years CET: May 18

- MH- Nursing CET: May 24 and 25

Advertisement

- MAH-BHMCT CET: May 22

- MAH- BBCA, BBA, BMS, BBM-CET: May 27 to 29

Advertisement

- MAH-PGP-CET, PGO-CET, MSc (A & SLP)-CET, MSc(P & O)-CET: To be announced later