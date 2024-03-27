MSBTE Summer 2024 Time Table Released, Here's How To Download

Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has officially released the much-awaited MSBTE exam schedule for the summer of 2024. With a comprehensive timetable now available, students enrolled in Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Government Approved Short Term (Non-AICTE) programs can effectively plan their study schedules. The MSBTE time table for Summer 2024 is easily accessible on the board's official website at msbte.org.in, where students can conveniently download it in PDF format.

This timetable encompasses both theory and practical examinations, ensuring students are well-prepared for all aspects of their assessments. To streamline the process, candidates can explore institute-wise, day-wise, course-wise, or paper code-wise schedules, providing flexibility and ease of access.

How to download MSBTE Diploma exam time table for 2024:

1. Visit the official MSBTE website at msbte.org.in.

2. Navigate to the "Exam Day & Date wise Final Time Table for Summer 2024 Theory Exam" link on the homepage.

3. Proceed to the Examination section and select the relevant link.

4. Upon selection, the MSBTE time table for summer 2024 will be promptly displayed.

5. Choose your institute, code, year/semester, and paper code from the available options.

6. Fill in the mandatory fields and submit your selections.

7. Once submitted, download the MSBTE time table 2024 in PDF format.

8. For future reference, print out a copy of the time table.

Direct link to download MSBTE time table 2024.

Important Instructions

As a reminder, it's crucial to note the following essential instructions regarding the MSBTE Summer 2024 Exam:

- The duration of the theory exams spans 18 days, excluding Sundays, Public Holidays, and the designated dates of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra.

- Students enrolled in old schemes should adhere to the paper codes specified on their hall tickets, corresponding to equivalent courses in old schemes.

- Examination schedules for different semesters/years occurring on the same day but in varying time slots will not be considered as clashes.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly visiting the official MSBTE website for any additional updates and pertinent details regarding the MSBTE Diploma Summer Exam 2024.