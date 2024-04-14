Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the registration process for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) across selected Central/State Universities and Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2024-25.

ITEP is a Dual Major Programme encompassing Education with School Specific Stage specialization as the first major and an opted discipline as the second major.

NCET 2024 Important Dates:

Online Submission of Application Form: April 13 to April 30, 2024 (up to 11:30 P.M.)

Last date for successful transaction of fee: April 30, 2024 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in Particulars: May 2 to May 4, 2024

Announcement of Examination City: Last week of May 2024

Downloading Admit Cards: 3 days before the Examination Date

Date of Examination: June 12, 2024 (Wednesday)

How to Apply for NCET 2024 for admission to 4-Year ITEP:

Visit the official website https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/ Click on the 'Registration' link. Fill in the required details and submit the application form. Pay the application fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI. After successful submission, note down the application number for future reference.

NCET 2024: Scheme of Examination

Section 1: Language (Choose any two languages)

Section 2: Domain Specific Subjects (Choose any three subjects)

Section 3: General Test (Mandatory)

Section 4: Teaching Aptitude (Mandatory)

Mode and Medium of Examination:

Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Medium: 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NCET 2024 Examination Pattern:

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

A total of 181 questions out of which candidates need to attempt 160 questions.

Each subject offers a choice of 03 questions.

Questions will cover topics related to Language, Teaching Aptitude, General Test, and Domain Specific Subjects.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to refer to the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ncet.samarth.ac.in/) for updates and notifications.