NEET PG 2021: SC To Take Decision On NEET PG 1,450 Vacant Seats Tomorrow

NEET PG 2021: The Supreme Court has reserved the order in matter of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for leaving more than 1,450 seats vacant in NEET PG 2021. After hearing the arguments of the Center and the petitioner, the decision is reserved. The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict on Friday, June 10, 2022. On Friday itself, the Supreme Court will decide whether NEET PG 2021 will have special stretch round counseling for 1456 vacant seats in medical colleges in All India quota.

The apex court gave 24-hours to the Centre on June 8 and to the MCC to file an affidavit indicating the position of total seats which have remained vacant and the reasons as to why they were not filled up by the candidates. The decision will be announced on Friday, June 10, 2022.

During the hearing, the bench said, “Even if there is a single vacant seat it should not have gone unfilled. It's the duty of the Medical Council to see that these seats do not remain vacant. After every round of counselling, this is the same problem. Why cannot the process be streamlined? What do we get by leaving the seats vacant when we are in need of doctors? This will not only create problems for the aspirants but would also encourage corruption”.

In the affidavit submitted before the Top Court, MCC had informed that the software which was being used for conducting NEET-PG 2021 online counselling was now closed and hence, it could not possibly fill 1,456 vacant seats by conducting a Special Stray Round of counselling. It further submitted that the counselling process for two academic sessions, i.e. 2021 and 2022, could not run concurrently.

"Special stray rounds, special stray rounds- there must be a limit. Since many years, the seats have remained vacant & its not for the very first time. The court has considered in many cases...There must be a limit to the entire process. After 8 or 9 rounds also the seats are vacant but can it be said now that after 1.5 years, you will be given admission & compromise the health of people," Justice Shah remarked orally.

The Judge added, "There cannot be any compromise with education. On that we're very sure. Suppose you're hungry for 6 months, can you eat everything in 1 day? NO. Education is like that. Its a 3 year course." The petitioners were represented through Dubey Law Chambers and the petition has been filed through AOR Milind Kumar.