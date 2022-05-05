NEET PG: A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022), which will be held on May 21. The plea was filed by Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S. Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4. On behalf of the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA), we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022, dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to the mismatch/clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021, "the advocate tweeted.

NEET PG 2022: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking postponement of exam

Aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the examination due to the delay in the NEET PG 2021 counselling process. Due to delays in NEET PG counselling, the time gap for the entrance exam is smaller and leaves very little time for the aspirants to prepare. Further, the students have urged that medical interns who served during the COVID pandemic in different hospitals would fail the medical entrance exam as they were not able to prepare while they were serving in the hospitals.

Recently, AIMSA wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare urging them to extend the last date of the NEET PG by 8–10 weeks.

The date for the plea hearing in the Supreme Court will be announced sometime soon. Meanwhile, candidates strongly recommend that they regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam. "Students who are left with no seats but did not register due to being busy with counselling or who lost their seats during mop-up cancellation will require time to prepare as well as register for the examination. Allowing them to raiser and squeeze them into the current schedule can be chaotic," the medical students' body said in their letter



Image: PTI/ANI/ Representative