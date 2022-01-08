NEET PG Counselling Dates Released: Check Full Schedule & Other Details Here

NEET PG counselling: The much-awaited NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule has been finally released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As per the latest notification, the NEET PG 2021 counselling starts on 12 January and the online registration for round one will be done till 17 January. From 13 January the choice-filling facility for NEET PG counselling will be available for the candidates.

The first batch of residents will be able to attend the counselling procedure from 23 January to 28 January. The second batch will be able to join between 13 February and 19 February. The registration and payment options in round one will be open from 12 January to 17 January up to 12:00 Noon, while the payment facility will be available up to 3:00 PM on 17 January.

The processing of seat allotments will start on 20 January and end on 21 January. The result will be announced on 22 January. The reporting dates are 23 January to 28 January. The 2nd round of counselling will start on 1 February. The registration process and payment will start on 3 February and 7 February. The choice filling option will start from 4 February to 7 February. Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes would start on 8 February and end on 9 February. The processing of seat allotments would start on 10 February and end on 11 February. The result will be announced on 12 February.

BREAKING!



NEET PG 2021 COUNSELLING SCHEDULE IS OUT!



Points to note:



1. 1st Batch of Residents to join by 23rd to 28th January, 2022!



2. 2nd Batch to join by 13th to 19th February, 2022!



