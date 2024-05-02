NEET UG 2024 Admit Card To Be OUT Today; Here's Direct Link To Check Hall Ticket

Advertisement

As the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) draws near, approximately 24 lakh hopeful candidates await the release of their admit cards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the prestigious examination this Sunday, on May 5. With just four days remaining, aspirants are eagerly anticipating the release of their NEET UG 2024 admit cards, which are expected to be available shortly on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Recently, candidates received their NEET city slip, which provides vital information regarding the allocation of exam centers. The NEET question paper will consist of four subjects: physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology, each divided into two sections. Candidates will have a total of 3 hours and 20 minutes to attempt the questions, with section A comprising 35 questions and section B containing 15 unanswered questions.

For each correct answer, candidates will receive 4 marks, while 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong response. Section A will carry 140 marks, and section B will account for 40 marks, summing up to a total of 720 marks.

NEET UG Entry Timings and Required Documents

Candidates must adhere to the entry timings as no late entries will be entertained after 1:30 pm. To ensure a smooth experience, candidates are advised to plan their journey well in advance considering factors such as traffic and weather conditions. On the exam day, candidates must carry the following documents:

- NEET admit card with a passport size photograph affixed, similar to the one uploaded during registration.

- One passport size photograph to be affixed on the attendance sheet.

- Valid government-issued original photo identification and PwD certificate, if applicable.

- A postcard size (4”X6”) color photograph with a white background, pasted on the proforma downloaded with the NEET hall ticket 2024.

How to Download NEET UG 2024 Admit Card

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their NEET UG 2024 admit cards:

1. Visit the NEET UG official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ or neet.ntaonline.in.

2. Click on the NEET admit card download link (not yet active).

3. Enter your application number, password or date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen.

4. The NEET hall ticket will be displayed, showing exam center details, timings, location, and personal information.

5. In case of any discrepancies, contact the helpdesk immediately.

6. Download the NEET admit card for future reference.