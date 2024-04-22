Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG city slip today, April 22. Once released, candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2024 examination can access their city slips on the official website – neet.ntaonline.in. Following the release of the city slip, the Agency will subsequently issue the admit cards.

Scheduled for May 5, the NEET UG examination necessitates candidates to log in to the official website to procure their NEET UG exam city center intimation slips and admit cards. To access these documents, candidates must utilize their application number, date of birth, and password. Notably, in 2022, NEET UG was conducted on July 17, with the city slip released on June 29 and the hall ticket on July 12. Similarly, in 2021, the NEET UG admit card was made available on September 6, followed by the examination on September 12.

The NEET UG city slip will contain essential details such as the applicant’s name, date of birth, registration number, along with the subjects and their respective codes. It is imperative for candidates to meticulously verify these details.

How to download the NEET UG city slip:

Visit the official website of NEET UG - neet.ntaonline.in. Look for the "NEET UG City Slip Download" or similar link on the homepage. Click on the link to proceed to the login page. Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth, and password in the respective fields. After entering the details, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button. Once logged in, you will be able to view and download your NEET UG city slip. Verify all the details mentioned on the city slip carefully. Finally, download the city slip and take a printout for future reference.

This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of registrations for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. A total of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024, comprising over 10 lakh male students, over 13 lakh female students, and 24 students under the ‘third gender’ category. Of the registered candidates, over 10 lakh students belong to the OBC NCL category, 6 lakh are general students, 3.5 lakh are Scheduled Caste (SC) students, 1.8 lakh students are from the Gen-EWS category, and 1.5 lakh are from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.