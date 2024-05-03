Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reinforced its dress code policy for candidates appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the largest medical entrance exam in the country. Adherence to the NEET dress code is mandatory for all aspirants to gain entry to the examination center. Failure to comply with these regulations will result in candidates being barred from sitting for the NEET exam. With millions of candidates registering for the NEET UG exam annually, the dress code plays a pivotal role in maintaining fairness and uniformity among all test-takers.

NTA in its information bulletin has mentioned the dress code and list of items banned inside the exam hall.

Advertisement

Moreover, NTA has said that candidates wearing articles or objects of faith, whether customary, cultural, or religious, are advised to report to the examination center at least two hours before the last reporting time to facilitate proper frisking without inconvenience. However, if upon screening, a suspected device is found concealed within such an item of faith, the candidate may be asked not to take it into the examination hall.

The NEET dress code for 2024, applicable to both male and female candidates, outlines specific guidelines that must be followed meticulously. NTA has meticulously detailed these rules and regulations to ensure a standardized approach to attire during the examination. For female candidates, the NEET 2024 dress code permits light-colored half-sleeve shirts paired with trousers. Male candidates, on the other hand, are instructed to wear light-colored half-sleeve shirts or t-shirts with trousers.

Advertisement

As part of the NEET dress code 2024, candidates will find a comprehensive list of permissible and prohibited items. These details will also be printed on the NEET admit card, serving as a crucial reference for candidates. Any deviation from the prescribed dress code will lead to candidates being denied entry into the NEET exam center. As NEET 2024 will be conducted in pen and paper mode, strict adherence to the dress code is essential for a smooth examination process.

NEET Dress Code

The NEET dress code for male candidates, as outlined by the authority, is highlighted in the information bulletin and will also be reiterated on the NEET 2024 admit card. Some key guidelines for male candidates include:

Heavy clothes and long sleeves are strictly prohibited. However, candidates opting for cultural or customary attire must report at least an hour before the last reporting time to facilitate proper frisking.

Slippers or sandals with low heels are allowed, while shoes are not permitted.

In cases of unavoidable circumstances such as medical conditions, candidates must seek specific approval from the NTA before the issuance of admit cards.

Barred Items in NEET Exam Centre

The NEET 2024 barred items list includes:

Advertisement

Textual material such as printed or written notes, bits of paper, geometry/pencil boxes, plastic pouches, calculators, pens, scales, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, log tables, electronic pens/scanners, and similar items.

Communication devices including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands, and any other electronic devices.

Other personal items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, and similar accessories.

Watches or wristwatches, bracelets, cameras, or any other timekeeping devices.

Ornaments or metallic items.

Any food items, opened or packed, as well as water bottles.

Any other item that could potentially be used for unfair means, including hiding communication devices like microchips, cameras, or Bluetooth devices.

The NTA emphasizes that no arrangements will be made at the examination centers for the safekeeping of candidates' belongings.

Advertisement

It is imperative that candidates strictly adhere to the instructions provided by the NTA to ensure the fair conduct of the NEET examination. By following the prescribed dress code guidelines, candidates contribute to maintaining the integrity and sanctity of the examination process.