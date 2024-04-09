Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made a significant announcement regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024. The registration window for NEET UG 2024 will reopen today, April 9, providing another opportunity for interested candidates who have not yet applied. Eligible applicants can submit their NEET UG 2024 application form via the official website, neet.ntaonline.in.

During the online submission process, candidates can choose from a variety of login and identification options, including Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, Pan Card, school ID, or any other valid government identity card with a photograph.

Scheduled to take place on May 5, the NEET UG 2024 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across 14 cities in pen and paper mode. Notably, the examination will be conducted in 13 languages to accommodate candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu. NEET UG 2024 will carry a total of 720 marks, with candidates receiving 4 marks for each correct answer and facing a deduction of 1 mark for every wrong answer.

NEET UG 2024: Step-by-Step Application Process

Follow these steps to successfully apply for NEET UG 2024:

Visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in. Register with the necessary details. Log in and complete the application form. Upload the required documents. Pay the NEET UG 2024 application fee. Submit the form and retain a copy for future reference.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: Essential Documents Required

To complete the NEET UG 2024 registration process, candidates must possess the following documents:

Passport size photo

Signature

Class 10 marksheets

Class 12 marksheets

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Valid ID proof

Bank details for fee payment

NEET UG 2024 Application Fee Details

Candidates are required to pay the NEET UG 2024 application fee based on their category. Here are the fee details:

Category Registration fee (Rs)

General 1,700

General-EWS 1,600

Other Backward Classes-NCL 1,600

Scheduled Caste 1,000

Scheduled Tribe 1,000

Person with Disability 1,000

Third gender 1,000