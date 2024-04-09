Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:38 IST
NEET UG 2024 Registration Window Reopens Today, Here's How To Apply
The registration window for NEET UG 2024 will reopen today, April 9. Here's how to apply online.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made a significant announcement regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024. The registration window for NEET UG 2024 will reopen today, April 9, providing another opportunity for interested candidates who have not yet applied. Eligible applicants can submit their NEET UG 2024 application form via the official website, neet.ntaonline.in.
During the online submission process, candidates can choose from a variety of login and identification options, including Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, Pan Card, school ID, or any other valid government identity card with a photograph.
Scheduled to take place on May 5, the NEET UG 2024 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across 14 cities in pen and paper mode. Notably, the examination will be conducted in 13 languages to accommodate candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu. NEET UG 2024 will carry a total of 720 marks, with candidates receiving 4 marks for each correct answer and facing a deduction of 1 mark for every wrong answer.
NEET UG 2024: Step-by-Step Application Process
Follow these steps to successfully apply for NEET UG 2024:
- Visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in.
- Register with the necessary details.
- Log in and complete the application form.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the NEET UG 2024 application fee.
- Submit the form and retain a copy for future reference.
NEET UG 2024 Registration: Essential Documents Required
To complete the NEET UG 2024 registration process, candidates must possess the following documents:
- Passport size photo
- Signature
- Class 10 marksheets
- Class 12 marksheets
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Valid ID proof
- Bank details for fee payment
NEET UG 2024 Application Fee Details
Candidates are required to pay the NEET UG 2024 application fee based on their category. Here are the fee details:
Category Registration fee (Rs)
- General 1,700
- General-EWS 1,600
- Other Backward Classes-NCL 1,600
- Scheduled Caste 1,000
- Scheduled Tribe 1,000
- Person with Disability 1,000
- Third gender 1,000
