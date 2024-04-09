×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

NEET UG 2024 Registration Window Reopens Today, Here's How To Apply

The registration window for NEET UG 2024 will reopen today, April 9. Here's how to apply online.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made a significant announcement regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024. The registration window for NEET UG 2024 will reopen today, April 9, providing another opportunity for interested candidates who have not yet applied. Eligible applicants can submit their NEET UG 2024 application form via the official website, neet.ntaonline.in.

During the online submission process, candidates can choose from a variety of login and identification options, including Aadhaar card, Digi locker, ABC ID, Passport, Pan Card, school ID, or any other valid government identity card with a photograph.

Advertisement

Scheduled to take place on May 5, the NEET UG 2024 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm across 14 cities in pen and paper mode. Notably, the examination will be conducted in 13 languages to accommodate candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, and Urdu. NEET UG 2024 will carry a total of 720 marks, with candidates receiving 4 marks for each correct answer and facing a deduction of 1 mark for every wrong answer.

NEET UG 2024: Step-by-Step Application Process

Follow these steps to successfully apply for NEET UG 2024:

  1. Visit the official website, neet.ntaonline.in.
  2. Register with the necessary details.
  3. Log in and complete the application form.
  4. Upload the required documents.
  5. Pay the NEET UG 2024 application fee.
  6. Submit the form and retain a copy for future reference.

NEET UG 2024 Registration: Essential Documents Required

To complete the NEET UG 2024 registration process, candidates must possess the following documents:

Advertisement
  • Passport size photo
  • Signature
  • Class 10 marksheets
  • Class 12 marksheets
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Valid ID proof
  • Bank details for fee payment

NEET UG 2024 Application Fee Details

Candidates are required to pay the NEET UG 2024 application fee based on their category. Here are the fee details:

Category Registration fee (Rs)

Advertisement
  • General 1,700
  • General-EWS 1,600
  • Other Backward Classes-NCL 1,600
  • Scheduled Caste 1,000
  • Scheduled Tribe 1,000
  • Person with Disability 1,000
  • Third gender 1,000
Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa Wishes, Quotes

a few seconds ago
Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

BMCM vs Maidaan On Eid

a minute ago
Gurdwara FIRING

Gurdwara Chief Murder

2 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

Nifty, Sensex open

3 minutes ago
accident

Nainital Accident

3 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Talks About Big B

7 minutes ago
John Cena

JOHN CENA RETURNS TO RAW!

9 minutes ago
Education News

NEET UG 2024

10 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse

Total Solar Eclipse

10 minutes ago
Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar's Explosive Statement

S Jaishankar Interview

13 minutes ago
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

15 minutes ago
Watch EAM S Jaishankar's Biggest Pre-election Interview With Arnab Goswami At 8 PM And 10 PM Only on Nation Wants to Know

S Jaishankar

22 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi having dinner with party colleagues in Shahdol, MP on Monday, April 8.

Shivraj's Dig At Rahul

31 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's red card

37 minutes ago
Jr NTR

Jr NTR's Devara Update

37 minutes ago
Employee Caught By Manager On TV After Leaving Office Early

Manager Caught Employee

43 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star BO Collection

43 minutes ago
'Get Well Soon': Himanta Biswa Sarma Comes to Rescue of Assam Girl in Need of Bone Marrow Transplant

Himanta Biswa Sarma

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rajpal Yadav To Return As Chota Pandit

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  2. 'Enough Snakes In Pakistan': EAM Jaishankar Dismisses Guardian Narrative

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Shane Watson delves into NEVER-HEARD-BEFORE anecdote about MS Dhoni

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. What kind of TRAINING is this? Pak cricket team going for T20 WC or WAR?

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. Exclusive: EAM S Jaishankar on CAA For Tamils in Sri Lanka

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo