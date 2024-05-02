Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the NEET admit card 2024 on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Candidates who have successfully registered for the NEET 2024 exam can now download their hall ticket in PDF format by logging in with their NEET application number and password. The NEET admit card 2024 login link is provided on the official website.

The NEET city slip was earlier released on April 24, and now, the admit card is available for download exclusively to registered candidates.

How to download your NEET admit card 2024:

1. Visit exams.nta.ac.in.

2. Open the NEET UG 2024 page.

3. Navigate to the admit card download tab.

4. Enter your application number, date of birth, and login credentials.

5. Verify the details and download the admit card.

The NEET UG 2024 entrance test is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2024, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5:20 PM. The examination will be conducted in 571 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country in pen and paper mode.

A record number of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024, indicating a high level of participation and interest in the medical entrance exam.

On the day of the exam, candidates must ensure to carry a printed copy of the admit card (all pages, preferably in color), along with their photograph and a valid photo ID card to the exam venue. Any additional document required will be specified in the instructions provided on the admit cards.

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NEET website and stay informed about any developments related to the examination.