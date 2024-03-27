Updated March 27th, 2024 at 12:47 IST
NEST 2024 Registration for NISER Bhubaneswar and Mumbai University from March 30
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2024) registration date for admission to 5-year Integrated MSc programme for NISER Bhubaneswar and Mumbai University.
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2024) registration for admission to the five-year Integrated MSc programme offered by NISER Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai will start on March 30. The NEST exam 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 30. Admission to 257 seats will be based on the NEST score 2024, offering MSc programs in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics at NISER, Bhubaneswar, and UM–DAE CEBS, Mumbai.
The exam will follow the rationalized syllabus of NCERT Class 11 and 12 textbooks. Successful candidates will be eligible for an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 through the DISHA program of the Department of Atomic Energy, with an additional Rs 20,000 grant for summer internships. Top performers may also qualify for direct admission to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre training school.
NEST 2024 Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility criteria include passing the Class 12 board exam, studying the science stream, securing at least 60% marks in aggregate (55% for SC, ST students), and no age limit.
NEST 2024 Exam Date
The NEST exam is scheduled for June 30, with registration starting on March 30 and closing on May 31. The admit card will be released on June 15, and the results are expected on July 10.
Scholarship Details
The scholarship offered to NEST 2024 candidates includes an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000 through the DISHA program of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. Additionally, scholarship recipients will receive a grant of Rs 20,000 per annum for summer internships.
