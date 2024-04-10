Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the second stage of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 Bachelor’s Programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) on April 10. Candidates who successfully cleared the stage I exam can now download the NIFT stage 2 admit card 2024 from the official websites, www.nift.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/.

To access their admit cards, candidates need to use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. The NIFT stage 2 exams are scheduled to take place on April 13, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. These exams are crucial for admission into the Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) programmes offered by 18 NIFT campuses nationwide. The stage 1 entrance exam for NIFT was conducted on February 5, 2024.

How to download NIFT Stage 2 Admit Card 2024

Here's how candidates can download their NIFT 2024 admit card:

1. Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the “NIFT 2024 Admit Card Window Open (Click Here)” link on the homepage

3. Enter your login details and submit

4. Check and download the admit card

5. Take a printout for future reference.

The schedule for the NIFT stage 2 exams is as follows:

- BDes (Regular): Situation Test on April 13 from 10 am to 12 noon

- BDes (Artisan): Studio Test and Personal Interview on April 13 from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm onwards respectively

- BDes (NLEA): Studio Test and Personal Interview on April 13 from 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm onwards respectively

- BFTech (NLEA): Technical Ability Test and Personal Interview on April 13 from 10 am to 11 am and 2 pm onwards respectively

The NIFT stage 2 admit card 2024 is a mandatory document for candidates to carry on the examination day. Without their hall tickets, candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exam.