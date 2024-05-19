Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application correction window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 today, on May 19. Registered candidates are advised to utilize this opportunity to edit their AIAPGET 2024 application form on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

For convenient access, a direct link to the AIAPGET Application Form correction window is provided on the website.

To initiate the correction process, candidates will need to log in using their application number, password, and a security pin. Changes to the application form can be made until 11:50 pm.

NTA emphasizes that after this deadline, no corrections in particulars will be entertained under any circumstances. Any additional fee applicable for the corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Editable fields in the AIAPGET 2024 application form include:

Candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name

Class 10, 12, graduation details; image of photograph and signature

Exam city selection

However, certain fields such as mobile number, email address, and address cannot be changed. Additionally, candidates are allowed to modify exam cities within the same state or UT.

How to make corrections

To edit the AIAPGET 2024 application form, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/ Click on the link provided for correction. Enter your application number, password, and security pin. Once the form is displayed, make the necessary corrections. Review the changes and submit. Pay any additional fee, if required.

By adhering to these steps, candidates can ensure that their AIAPGET 2024 application form is accurately updated before the deadline.