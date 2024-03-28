×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

NTA Revises JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Exam Dates, Check New Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again revised the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) session 2. Check new schedule here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
JEE Main session 2 exam dates revised
JEE Main session 2 exam dates revised | Image:PTI/File
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again revised the dates for the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) session 2. The upcoming session 2 of JEE Main is now scheduled to be conducted from April 4th to April 12th. The announcement of the new exam dates for JEE Main session 2 was accompanied by the release of the advance exam intimation slip download link.

Initially, the NTA had scheduled the exams from April 1st but later postponed the dates to April 4th to April 15th. However, the latest schedule confirms that JEE Main session 2 will take place from April 4th to April 12th. The exams for paper 1 (BE, BTech courses) will be conducted on the first five days, while paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) will be held on the last day.

Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains April session can now download their JEE exam city slip from the official websites, jeemain.nta.ac.in, or jeemainsession2.ntaonline.in. Notably, over 12 lakh students registered for session 1, comprising 4,06,920 female students, 8,24,945 male students, and 9 transgender candidates.

The NTA will conduct the JEE Main session 2 exams across different centres in approximately 319 cities nationwide, including 22 cities outside India. Candidates can check their exam city through the advance city slip, which serves to inform them of their exam centre location, distinct from the admit card.

It's important to note that the JEE Main 2024 city slip is not the admit card; the admit cards will be issued three days before the exam date. Candidates can anticipate receiving their hall tickets by April 1st.

JEE Main April session exam dates and shift timings:

- April 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, and 9th: Paper 1 - BE, BTech
 - Shift 1: 9 am to 12 noon
 - Shift 2: 3 pm to 6 pm

- April 12th: Paper 2 - BArch and BPlanning
 - Shift 1: 9 am to 12.30 pm

Published March 28th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

