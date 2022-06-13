Last Updated:

RJET 2022: Admit Cards For Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test Released, Here's Direct Link

RJET 2022: Candidates who will be taking the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test can download their admit cards now. It can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
RJET 2022

Image: Shutterstock


Rajasthan JET 2022: Agriculture University, Jodhpur, has declared the hall tickets for RJET 2022. The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test admit cards have been released on the official website. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jetauj2022.com.

Registered candidates who will be appearing for the Undergraduate entrance examination can check and download their JET 2022 admit card now. They should know that it is mandatory to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with this, they are advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. To access the login portal candidates would be required to enter the asked credentials like application number, and date of birth. The direct link to download hall ticket as well as the steps to check the same is attached below. As per the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the exam would be conducted on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in various test centers across the state

Rajasthan JET Admit card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall tickets 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website jetauj2022.com
  • Step 2: On the homepage or appeared webpage, click on the Candidate login tab
  • Step 3: A new login window would open
  • Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials including Registration number and password
  • Step 5: Post submitting the details, the JET admit card would appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Check and download the admit card
  • Step 7: Take a print out for future references

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Upon downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, and other details carefully and in case of any error they can connect to the respective officials. Candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards are only available through online mode and will not be sent through offline mode.

READ | Goa Board Exam 2022: GBSHSE releases SSC, HSSC term-II date sheet; Check details
READ | One board exam or split terms: CBSE yet to decide for class 10, 12 exams for 2022-23 session
READ | Rajasthan: BJP leaders react to 12th board exam paper asking questions praising Congress
READ | UP Board Exam 2022 to give extra marks to Class 10, 12 students with good handwriting
READ | MP Board Results 2022: Supplementary board exam to be held under Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana 2022
Tags: RJET 2022, Rajasthan JET, Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test
First Published:
COMMENT