RJET 2022: Admit Cards For Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test Released, Here's Direct Link

Rajasthan JET 2022: Agriculture University, Jodhpur, has declared the hall tickets for RJET 2022. The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test admit cards have been released on the official website. For more details, candidates can go to the official website jetauj2022.com.

Registered candidates who will be appearing for the Undergraduate entrance examination can check and download their JET 2022 admit card now. They should know that it is mandatory to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with this, they are advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. To access the login portal candidates would be required to enter the asked credentials like application number, and date of birth. The direct link to download hall ticket as well as the steps to check the same is attached below. As per the Rajasthan JET 2022 schedule, the exam would be conducted on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in various test centers across the state

Rajasthan JET Admit card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the official website jetauj2022.com

Step 2: On the homepage or appeared webpage, click on the Candidate login tab

Step 3: A new login window would open

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the asked credentials including Registration number and password

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the JET admit card would appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the admit card

Step 7: Take a print out for future references

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Upon downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to check their name, roll number, and other details carefully and in case of any error they can connect to the respective officials. Candidates are hereby informed that the admit cards are only available through online mode and will not be sent through offline mode.