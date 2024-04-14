Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Admit Card 2024 OUT For PCB Group

Advertisement

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has officially issued the MHT CET admit card 2024 for the Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) group. Candidates who completed the registration process can now access and download their admit cards from the official website, mahacet.org.

To download the MHT CET 2024 admit card, candidates need their application number and password. It's compulsory to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID (such as a voter ID card, Aadhar card, or PAN card) to the exam center for verification.

The MHT CET 2024 PCB exams are scheduled to take place on April 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30.

Exam Pattern:

- Mode: Online (Computer-based)

- Sections: Section 1 (Physics and Chemistry), Section 2 (Biology)

- Duration: 3 hours

- Total Questions: 150 (equally divided into 3 sections)

- Total Marks: 200

- Marking Scheme: +1 mark for correct answers, no negative marking

Steps to Download MHT CET Admit Card 2024:

1. Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Navigate to the candidate portal.

3. Log in with your credentials and click on the admit card link.

4. The MHT CET admit card 2024 for PCB will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print it for future reference.