Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is all set to release the admit card for the Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 on April 29, tomorrow. Aspiring candidates who have completed their registration for the entrance test can securely download their TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket via the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

To access their hall tickets, applicants must utilize their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth. For candidates who have applied for both the Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams, separate hall ticket numbers will be issued for each stream to facilitate their respective examinations.

How to Download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET, which is eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Navigate to Hall Ticket Section: Look for the section related to the hall ticket or admit card on the homepage. It may be prominently displayed or located under the "Downloads" or "Admissions" tab.

Click on the Hall Ticket Link: Once you find the hall ticket section, click on the link provided to download the hall ticket.

Enter Login Credentials: You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your credentials, such as your registration number and date of birth. Ensure that you input the correct details.

Submit Details: After entering your login credentials, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button to proceed.

View and Download Hall Ticket: Once logged in, your TS EAMCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

Download and Print: After verifying the details, click on the "Download" button to save the hall ticket to your device. Additionally, it is advisable to take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference and to carry it to the exam center.

Check Important Instructions: Before closing the window, make sure to read any important instructions mentioned on the hall ticket regarding the exam day and other relevant details.

TS EAMCET 2024

As per the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2024 exam is slated to take place from May 7 to 11, 2024. The exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode, with a duration of three hours.

Details on TS EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket:

The TS EAMCET 2024 admit card will contain crucial information, including:

Candidate's name, father's name, and mother's name

Date of birth and mobile number

Address and hall ticket number

Exam venue, time, and date

Category, gender, and local status

Candidate's photo and signature

Important instructions

TS EAMCET 2024 Exam Pattern:

Candidates can familiarize themselves with the TS EAMCET 2024 exam pattern outlined below:

Exam Mode: Online (Computer-based test)

Online (Computer-based test) Duration: 3 hours

3 hours Sections: 3 (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry)

3 (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry) Total Marks: 160

160 Section-wise Questions: 80 in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry

80 in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry Medium: English and Telugu or English and Urdu languages

The TS EAMCET 2024 admit card is mandatory for the examination day, and candidates will not be permitted to sit for the exam without it.

