Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 admit cards will be released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on April 29. The eagerly awaited TS EAMCET 2024 hall tickets will be made available for download via the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who have successfully completed their registration process for the entrance test can securely access their hall tickets by logging into the official website using their registration number and date of birth.

It's important to note that candidates who have applied for both the Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Medical (AM) streams will receive separate hall ticket numbers for each stream, streamlining the examination process.

How to download TS EAMCET Admit Card 2024

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET, which is eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Navigate to Hall Ticket Section: Look for the section related to the hall ticket or admit card on the homepage. It may be prominently displayed or located under the "Downloads" or "Admissions" tab.

Click on the Hall Ticket Link: Once you find the hall ticket section, click on the link provided to download the hall ticket.

Enter Login Credentials: You will be directed to a login page where you need to enter your credentials, such as your registration number and date of birth. Ensure that you input the correct details.

Submit Details: After entering your login credentials, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button to proceed.

View and Download Hall Ticket: Once logged in, your TS EAMCET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

Download and Print: After verifying the details, click on the "Download" button to save the hall ticket to your device. Additionally, it is advisable to take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference and to carry it to the exam center.

Scheduled from May 7 to 11, 2024, the TS EAMCET 2024 exam will be conducted in computer-based (CBT) mode, with a duration of three hours. This crucial examination will determine the future academic endeavors of numerous candidates aspiring to pursue courses in engineering, agriculture, and medicine.

The TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket will contain essential details such as the candidate's name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, mobile number, address, hall ticket number, exam venue, time, date, category, gender, local status, along with the candidate's photograph and signature. It will also include important instructions for candidates to adhere to during the examination.

Candidates are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the TS EAMCET 2024 exam pattern, which comprises sections in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, totaling 160 marks. The medium of the examination can be either English and Telugu or English and Urdu languages.

The TS EAMCET 2024 admit card is a mandatory document for the examination day, and candidates must ensure to carry it along as they will not be permitted to sit for the exam without it.

As the hall tickets are set to be released, candidates are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and download their hall tickets promptly to avoid any last-minute hassles.