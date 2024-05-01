Advertisement

Kakatiya University, Warangal, has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024. As per the latest update, candidates can now apply for TS ICET 2024 until May 7 without incurring any late fee. Eligible candidates interested in appearing for the exam can complete the application process by visiting the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in.

For those who miss the initial deadline, there is still an opportunity to apply with a late fee. The registration deadline with a late fee of Rs 250 has been extended until May 17, while candidates can still submit their application forms with a late fee of Rs 500 until May 27. The application fees vary for different categories of candidates, with General and Non-Creamy Layer Other Backward Classes (NCL-OBC) applicants required to pay Rs 750, and candidates from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Classes needing to pay Rs 550 for registration.

How To Apply For TS ICET 2024

To apply for TS ICET (Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test), candidates need to follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of TS ICET- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Registration: Look for the registration link on the website and click on it. You will be directed to a page where you need to register by providing basic details such as your name, email address, phone number, and date of birth.

Fill Application Form: After registration, log in with the credentials provided and fill out the application form with accurate details such as personal information, educational qualifications, category, etc.

Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature as per the specifications mentioned in the guidelines.

Payment of Application Fee: Pay the application fee through the available online payment modes such as credit card, debit card, or net banking. The application fee varies for different categories, so ensure you pay the correct amount.

Submit Application: After completing the application form and payment, review all the information provided. If everything is accurate, submit the application form.

Print Confirmation Page: Once the application is submitted successfully, download and print the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates will have the chance to make corrections to their application forms after submission, as the application correction window will be open from May 17 to 20. The admit cards for the TS ICET 2024 exam are set to be issued on May 28. According to the official schedule, the TS ICET 2024 exam will take place on June 5 and 6. On June 5, the exam will be conducted in two sessions, from 10 am to 12:30 pm in the morning, and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm in the afternoon. The exam on June 6 will be held in the afternoon session online.

Eligibility criteria for TS ICET 2024:

- Candidates applying for the MBA program must hold a bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration, such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BBM, BCA, BE, BTech, BPharmacy, or any three or four-year degree, except oriental languages.

- For the MCA program, applicants must have completed BCA, BSc, BCom, or BA with mathematics at either the Class 12 level or during their undergraduate studies.

- Degrees earned through distance education or Open Distance Learning (ODL) programs must be recognized by a joint committee of UGC, AICTE, and DEC or DEB following UGC regulations.

- Candidates need to achieve a minimum of 50 percent marks in their qualifying degree or equivalent examination for unreserved categories, with 45 percent required for SC, ST, and OBC candidates.

The TS ICET 2024 exam will be conducted online in computer-based mode and will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions divided into three sections: mathematical ability, analytical ability, and communication ability. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes, and candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer, with no negative marking for incorrect answers.