Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will open the registration window for Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2024 today, March 14. The deadline for submitting online applications without incurring a late fee is set for May 15, 2024. However, candidates can avail themselves of extended time frames by submitting their applications with varying late fee slabs, up until May 31, 2024.

The examination itself is scheduled to take place from June 10 to June 13, 2024, providing candidates with a defined timeframe to prepare and strategize

How to register for TS PECET 2024

For candidates eager to apply for TS PECET 2024, the process is streamlined and accessible through the official website of TSCHE. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to navigate the application process:

Visit the official website of TSCHE at tsche.website. Locate and click on the TS PECET 2024 registration link, prominently displayed on the homepage. Input the required registration details and log in to your account. Proceed to fill out the application form meticulously and make the necessary payment of application fees. Upon completion, click on the submit button and download a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

For further details and updates related to TS PECET 2024, candidates are encouraged to stay connected with the official website of TSCHE.

For additional information, candidates can refer to the official notice provided on the website.