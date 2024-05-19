Advertisement

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2024. Initially slated for May 15, the registration deadline without a late fee has been rescheduled to May 25.

For candidates unable to meet the revised deadline, an option remains available to submit their TS PECET 2024 application forms with a late fee of Rs 500 until May 31, 2024. Eligible candidates can initiate the TS PECET 2024 application process by visiting the official website, pecet.tsche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the physical and skill tests are scheduled to take place over four days, from June 10 to June 13, at Satavahana University, Karimnagar. Hall tickets for TS PECET 2024 will be made available for download starting from June 5 through the official website.

Candidates falling under the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) categories are required to remit a registration fee of Rs 500, while candidates from other categories need to pay Rs 900 to complete the exam registration process.

TS PECET 2024 serves as the gateway for admission into Bachelor of Physical Education (BPEd) and Diploma in Physical Education (DPEd) courses offered by universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2024-25.