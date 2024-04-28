Advertisement

Time is running out for aspiring candidates as the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) is set to conclude the registration process for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024 today, April 28. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam should do it right away. The link to register for TS POLYCET 2024 is available at the official website- polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can also find a direct link to apply here.

TS POLYCET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for TS POLYCET 2024, applicants must have secured a minimum of 35% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in their 10th standard examination from a recognized board. Acceptable boards include NIOS, CBSE, TOSS, ICSE, or any other board offering an equivalent qualification to the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC).

How to Apply for TS POLYCET 2024:

1. Visit the Official Website: Head to the official TS POLYCET website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

2. Navigate to Registration: On the homepage, locate and click on the "TS POLYCET Registration" tab.

Advertisement

3. Fill in Details: Enter your name, mobile number, category, and create a password as per the instructions provided.

4. Mobile Verification: Verify your mobile number by entering the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Advertisement

5. Login: Use your registration credentials to log in to the portal.

6. Complete Application Form: Fill out the application form meticulously, ensuring accurate details are provided. Upload all necessary documents as per the specifications outlined.

Advertisement

7. Payment: Pay the required application fee through the available payment modes and submit the application form.

8. Download and Print: Once submitted successfully, download a copy of the completed application form and print it out for future reference.

Advertisement

TS POLYCET 2024: Application Fees, Key Dates

Application Fee:

Advertisement

For SC/ST candidates: Rs. 250

For Others: Rs. 500

Late Fee: Rs. 100

Tatkal Fee: Rs. 300

Application Dates:

Advertisement

Start Date: 15th February 2024

End Date: 28th April 2024

End Date with Fine: 30th April 2024

Tatkal End Date: 20th May 2024

Seize this opportunity to embark on your journey towards a rewarding career in the field of polytechnic education. Apply now and secure your seat in TS POLYCET 2024.