The Department of School Education, Hyderabad, is set to release the TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket on May 15, 2024. Aspirants gearing up for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) can access and download their admit cards through the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

The TS TET examination is scheduled to be conducted across multiple dates, spanning from May 20 to June 2, 2024. Candidates will undergo the examination in 11 districts of the state, with sessions divided into two shifts. The first shift will commence from 9:00 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will run from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

It's imperative to note that the question paper will be bilingual, with English being the primary language followed by Language-I chosen by the candidates, except for Sanskrit. For candidates opting for Sanskrit, questions will be presented in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script).

How to Download TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. Locate and click on the "TS TET 2024 Hall Ticket" link available on the home page. Enter your login credentials and click on submit. Your hall ticket will then be displayed on the screen. Review the details on the hall ticket and proceed to download the page. Ensure to keep a hard copy of the hall ticket for future reference.

In the event of any difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, candidates are advised to reach out to the Director, SCERT & Ex-officio Director, TET, Hyderabad, between 10:30 AM and 5:00 PM on all working days from May 15, 2024, to June 3, 2024. For further information and updates, candidates can visit the official website of TS TET.