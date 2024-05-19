Advertisement

The window for applying for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 will close today, May 19, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). For aspirants yet to apply, the UGC NET June 2024 application form is available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The deadline for making payments for the exam is tomorrow, May 20.

Candidates can access the UGC NET 2024 application form through the provided link. Additionally, sample papers for the exam are also available for reference.

Those who successfully register will have the opportunity to edit their UGC NET application form starting from May 21. The revised UGC NET exam date for 2024 is set for June 18. This examination serves as a gateway for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professors in Indian universities and colleges, and admission to PhD programs.

UGC NET Application Fee

General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150

SC/ST/PwD: Rs 325

Third Gender: Rs 325

How to apply for UGC NET

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Fill out the application form with the required details. Upload necessary documents as per specifications. Pay the application fee online. Verify the information provided and submit the form. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply online.