Updated April 20th, 2024 at 08:10 IST
UGC NET June 2024 Registration Begins Today; 4-Year UG Program Final Semester Students Also Eligible
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 session is set to begin registrations today, as announced by UGC Chairman.
The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 session is set to begin registrations today, as announced by UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Thursday. According to Kumar, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to launch the application process and release the information bulletin for UGC-NET June 2024, expected to be available by Saturday morning.
UGC NET June 2024 will be held from June 10 to 21, the UGC Chairman had announced.
What's New in UGC NET?
Aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once the application process commences. Notably, Kumar highlighted that individuals currently pursuing a four-year bachelor's degree, and in their final semester or year, are eligible to apply for the UGC-NET.
"The candidates enrolled in a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree Programme have the opportunity to appear in a subject of their choice for Ph.D. studies, regardless of the discipline of their undergraduate degree," Kumar elaborated.
The UGC-NET exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts. It will comprise two papers, both featuring objective-type multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have a total of three hours to complete both papers, collectively containing 150 questions.
How to apply for UGC NET June 2024
Here's a step-by-step guide to ensure a smooth application:
Step 1: Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Locate and click on the registration link prominently displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill out the application form diligently and proceed to pay the requisite application fee.
Step 4: After completing the form, click on the submit button to finalize the application process.
Step 5: Download and save a copy of the completed application form for future reference.
Candidates are advised that they will have the opportunity to make corrections in their particulars in the online application form after the registration window closes. Additionally, details regarding the examination center city and other pertinent information will be communicated after the completion of the registration process.
Published April 20th, 2024 at 08:10 IST