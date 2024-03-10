UPJEE Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today, Here's How to Download

Advertisement

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh is set to release the UPJEE 2024 Admit Card today, March 10, 2024. Candidates preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic can access their admit cards through the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The UPJEE 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 16 to 22, 2024, at various examination centers across the state.

How to Download UPJEE 2024 Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

2. Click on the UPJEE 2024 Admit Card link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details on the new page that opens.

4. Click on the submit button to view your admit card.

5. Verify the details on the admit card and download it.

6. Ensure to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

According to the schedule, the answer key for the examination will be released on March 27, and the objection window will close on March 30. Subsequently, the results of the entrance examination will be declared on April 8, 2024. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPJEE for further updates and related details.