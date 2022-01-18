UPTET To Be Conducted On Jan 23, CM Yogi Directs Officials For Proper Arrangements

As per schedule, the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be conducted on January 23, 2022. In a recent move, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior bureaucrats to make concrete preparations to systematically conduct the exam. Earlier, the UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28 last year due to paper leak. Some senior officials of the examination regulatory body in Prayagraj were also found guilty in a subsequent probe by the state government.

COVID protocol to be followed

UP CM Yogi has said that it is mandatory to follow COVID protocol. He said that adequate preparations should be made at centre to run the exam smoothly. PM Modi while conducting a review meeting said, "There should be availability of masks, sanitisers, infrared thermometers at every centre." In order to maintain the integrity of the examination, a few government officials, basic education officers, and other officers concerned have been asked to look into the arrangements through videoconferencing. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials that past records of institutes must be taken into account before making it exam centre. He said the institutions with dubious image must not be made exam centres at all.

UPTET 2022: Details

According to the official information, nearly 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test, whereas 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level examination. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will carry a total of 150 marks. According to the latest schedule, the UPTET 2022 exam will be held on January 23, the final answer key will be released on January 27 and the objection rasing window will also open on the same date. The result will be announced on February 25, 2022, on the official website of UPBEB.

UPTET admit card: Here is how to check hall tickets