UPTET To Be Conducted On Jan 23, CM Yogi Directs Officials For Proper Arrangements

UPTET will be conducted on Jan 23 as scheduled. UP CM Yogi chaired a COVID review meeting where he also talked about COVID norms to be followed at centres.

As per schedule, the UP Teachers' Eligibility Test (UPTET) will be conducted on January 23, 2022. In a recent move, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior bureaucrats to make concrete preparations to systematically conduct the exam. Earlier, the UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28 last year due to paper leak. Some senior officials of the examination regulatory body in Prayagraj were also found guilty in a subsequent probe by the state government.  

COVID protocol to be followed

UP CM Yogi has said that it is mandatory to follow COVID protocol. He said that adequate preparations should be made at centre to run the exam smoothly. PM Modi while conducting a review meeting said, "There should be availability of masks, sanitisers, infrared thermometers at every centre." In order to maintain the integrity of the examination, a few government officials, basic education officers, and other officers concerned have been asked to look into the arrangements through videoconferencing. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials that past records of institutes must be taken into account before making it exam centre. He said the institutions with dubious image must not be made exam centres at all.

UPTET 2022: Details

According to the official information, nearly 13.52 lakh candidates have registered for the UPTET primary level test, whereas 8.93 lakh applicants have enrolled for the upper primary level examination. The examination will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and will carry a total of 150 marks. According to the latest schedule, the UPTET 2022 exam will be held on January 23, the final answer key will be released on January 27 and the objection rasing window will also open on the same date. The result will be announced on February 25, 2022, on the official website of UPBEB.

UPTET admit card: Here is how to check hall tickets 

  • Step 1: In order to download the UPBEB Admit Card 2021, candidates need to visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, which is updeled.gov.in.
  • Step 2: In the next step, look for the link on the homepage which reads 'UPTET Admit Card Link'
  • Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their login information, which includes their application number, user number, and password.
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen 
  • Step 5: Candiadtes should go through it, download the same and take its printout for future use
